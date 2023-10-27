Cricket World Cup fans troll England with memes on team’s decline since 2019

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England are having a nightmare ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 and fans have taken to social media to highlight their decline since winning the coveted trophy in 2019.

The defending champions were bowled out for 156 runs against Sri Lanka on Thursday and they ended up with an embarrassing eight-wicket loss at Bengaluru’s Chinnaswamy Stadium.

England, who have not won a Cricket World Cup game against these opponents since 1999, have now lost four out of five matches in the World Cup 2023 in India, including three consecutive defeats. Their results of 229-run loss to South Africa, first-ever defeat against Afghanistan and eight-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka speak about their worrying state in the tournament.

England’s upcoming match in World Cup 2023 is a massive one as they take on India. In no way will it be an easy outing for Jos Buttler and Co as Team India is the only unbeaten side in the tournament. Ahead of the big fixture, some of the Indian fans have begun to troll the 2019 champions England on social media through stinging memes.

A user on X, formerly known as Twitter, compared 2019’s England to Chennai Super Kings (CSK), one of the most successful teams in the Indian Premier League (IPL). In the same post, the 2023’s England was compared to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who are yet to win an IPL trophy.

Another user quoted cricketer-turned-commentator Shane Watson saying England need to improve their batting, fielding, bowling and captaincy.

England have two points from five matches, the same as the Netherlands. Only a slightly better net run rate has put the Englishmen above the Dutch on the table. Only a miracle turn of events can rescue the world champions as mathematically on paper, they are out of the race to the semi-finals, and captain Buttler is aware of it.

“It certainly looks that way (England are out of the tournament) and that’s incredibly disappointing. You get on the plane to come to India and we’re in a really good position as a team. Everything looking like it’s going to plan and it’s just not worked at all,” said Buttler after the loss to Sri Lanka on Thursday.

“We’re a really good team, done a lot of really good things in the recent past in white ball cricket, 50-over cricket. As I said – get on the plane with high hopes and a lot of confidence and belief that we can challenge for the title. So, to be sitting here now with the three weeks that I’ve been is a shock. It’s a shock to everyone.”

England are not the same side since the dramatic Super Over against New Zealand in the World Cup final in July 2019, their maiden 50-over world title.

Eoin Morgan and Liam Plunkett have both retired from England international duty, all-rounder Ben Stokes is unable to bowl, while both Jason Roy and Jofra Archer have been deemed not fit for selection. In addition, players including Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Jonny Bairstow, and Buttler have not even looked to be slightly close to their best form in the ongoing World Cup.