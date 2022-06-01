Matthew Potts handed England debut for first Test against New Zealand
The Durham quick has taken 35 wickets in his first six domestic appearances this year
Durham seamer Matthew Potts will make his England debut in the first LV= Insurance Test against New Zealand on Thursday.
The 23-year-old has been picked ahead of Somerset’s Craig Overton and will join an attack led by the two most prolific wicket-takers in English history, James Anderson and Stuart Broad, at Lord’s.
Anderson, 39, and Broad, 35, were dropped for the recent tour of the West Indies but return at the first time of asking under new captain Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum.
England had already removed some of the uncertainty around their XI by teeing up Jonny Bairstow’s selection at number five, meaning in-form Yorkshire batter Harry Brook must wait for his chance.
Brook has scored 840 runs at an average of 140 for the White Rose this season, but has not been able find a place in a familiar-looking top six. Domestic form has proved crucial to Potts’ elevation, though, with the Sunderland-born quick rewarded for taking 35 wickets in his first six appearances this year.
England are without a host of pace bowlers due to injury, with Jofra Archer, Mark Wood, Chris Woakes, Olly Stone, Saqib Mahmood and Matt Fisher among those sidelined.
Stokes, who is due to face the media on Wednesday morning, takes over a side that sits bottom of the World Test Championship table following a run of one win in their last 17 games.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies