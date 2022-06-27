Eoin Morgan’s England international career - in pictures

Morgan has played a record 248 one-day internationals

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 27 June 2022 14:08
England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan is set to announce his retirement from international cricket (Nick Potts/PA)
England’s World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan is set to announce his retirement from international cricket (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Wire)

England white ball captain Eoin Morgan is set to announce his retirement from international cricket.

Here we take a look at his England career in pictures.

Morgan made a half century during the fifth one-day international against Australia in 2009 (Rui Vieira/PA)
(PA Archive)
He made 62 not out as England beat Sri Lanka in the ICC Champions Trophy group stage in 2009 (Gareth Copley/PA)
(PA Archive)
The tournament also saw him keep wicket for the first time as England beat South Africa (Gareth Copley/PA)
(PA Archive)

Morgan was also part of England’s T20 World Cup winning side in 2010 (Rebecca Naden/PA)
(PA Archive)
Celebrating winning the World Twenty20 with England (Rebecca Naden/PA)In 2011 he captained England for the first time in an ODI against former side Ireland, where he made 59 (Julien Behal/PA)
(PA Archive)
Morgan was appointed England ODI captain two months before the World Cup in 2015 (Dave Thompson/PA)
(PA Archive)
Under Morgan’s captaincy England produced a record ODI score against New Zealand in 2015 at Edgbaston (David Davies/PA)
(PA Archive)
Morgan surpassed Ian Bell to become to become England’s highest ODI run-scorer against Australia in 2018 (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Archive)
Sitting alongside the Queen and other captains ahead of the 2019 ODI World Cup (Yui Mok/PA)
(PA Archive)
Morgan hit a record 17 sixes in one innings to score 148 as England beat Afghanistan in the group stages of the 2019 World Cup (Martin Rickett/PA)
(PA Archive)
Lifting the World Cup at Lord’s after a thrilling final against New Zealand (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Archive)
Posing with the World Cup trophy (Nick Potts/PA)
(PA Archive)

Batting in the T20 World Cup semi final against New Zealand (PA Wire)
(PA Archive)
Morgan congratulating New Zealand’s Daryl Mitchell and Mitchell Santner after defeat in the T20 World Cup semi final match (PA Wire)
(PA Archive)

