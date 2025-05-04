Jordan Cox retires hurt for Essex to put England Test spot in doubt

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Jordan Cox was forced to retire hurt immediately after scoring a century for Essex against Somerset, raising doubts over his place in England’s Test squad.

Cox missed out on a debut in New Zealand before Christmas after breaking his thumb in the nets and will now be hoping he is not forced out of the clash against Zimbabwe at the end of the month.

He fell to the ground clutching his left side after reaching 99 with a quick single and left the field in pain after reaching his hundred. He did not appear in the field and England will likely be assessing potential replacements, such as Durham’s Ben McKinney, as they await news.

His untimely departure could also prove harmful for Essex, with every run counting at Taunton. Somerset ended day three on 216 for six – needing 105 more for victory.

At Headingley, the returns of Joe Root and Harry Brook were not enough to spare an out-of-sorts Yorkshire a five-wicket defeat by Warwickshire.

The Bears chased down a target of 185 with composure, Zen Malik chiming in with 49 not out on his first-class debut and Ed Barnard making a quick-fire 37. New Zealand bowler Ben Sears took two wickets but the White Rose never put themselves in position to take all 10. The result lifted Warwickshire to second, while Yorkshire remain on one win from four.

Hampshire enjoyed a profitable batting day against Durham at the Utilita Bowl, with Ben Brown unbeaten on 143.

Matthew Potts, one of England’s Test seamers, grabbed three wickets but with 70s from Nick Gubbins and Felix Organ, it was an arduous stint in the field.