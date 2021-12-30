Gary Kirsten: Reviving England’s Test fortunes would be a lovely project

The former India and South Africa coach has been linked with the England job twice before.

Pa Sport Staff
Thursday 30 December 2021 23:54
Former India and South Africa coach Gary Kirsten has expressed an interest in the England job (PA)
Former India and South Africa coach Gary Kirsten has expressed an interest in the England job (PA)
(PA Archive)

Gary Kirsten has declared his interest in the England job by saying that reviving their Test fortunes would be a “lovely project”.

The former India and South Africa coach has been linked with the England job before and his comments come with speculation over Chris Silverwood’s future following Ashes humiliation in Australia

England’s hopes of reclaiming the Ashes disappeared in just 12 days as Australia took a decisive 3-0 series lead – and Silverwood’s side lost a record nine games in a calendar year in 2021.

England coach Chris Silverwood has come under scrutiny after Ashes humiliation (Jason O’Brien/PA)
(PA Wire)

“Working with a Test side, or working with an ODI side is great,” Kirsten told i.

Recommended

“Listen, the England ODI side is set-up, you’re the best ODI side in the world at the moment.

“It’s a project that has been well-thought out. You’ve got consistency in the players that have been picked.

“Your Test side has battled for a while but it would be a really lovely project to get that going.”

Your Test side has battled for a while but it would be a really lovely project to get that going

Gary Kirsten on England

Kirsten, who spent last summer working with the Welsh Fire in the Hundred, was linked with the England job in 2015 and 2019 when new coaches were being sought.

The South African made it clear that he could not commit to white-ball and red-ball formats and would only become involved if the two coaching roles were split.

Kirsten said: “Listen, it (the England job) is always a consideration because it’s a tremendous honour.

“I’ve walked this journey twice now and I’ve always made it clear that I would never commit to doing all formats.

“And when international cricket boards get their head around the fact that they need to split coaching roles, then it becomes a consideration.

England crashed to an Ashes series defeat in just 12 days in Australia (Jason O’Brien/PA)
(PA Wire)

“I actually said to the CEO of Cricket South Africa that I was happy to just do the Test side because I felt it should be the No 1 side in the world.

“It had all the credentials to do that. The issue is that the different formats have the potential to cannibalise teams.

“You focus too much attention on one format and the other format takes the hit. It’s not easy to get everything right.

“Look at Australia, they’re now using a lot of players across the different formats. It (England) is an interesting one.

Recommended

“I think it’s a great project for someone to come in and take that Test side on.

“There’s a lot that needs to be put in place to build this Test team out. Maybe the time has come for England to say that Test cricket is their focus.”

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in