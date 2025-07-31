England fail to make the most of the conditions after winning toss in decider

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England’s revamped attack had a hit-and-miss first morning in their decisive fifth Test against India, with the tourists 72 for two at lunch.

Without the injured Ben Stokes – captain and leading wicket-taker in the series – as well as the rested Jofra Archer and Brydon Carse, the hosts relied on a new-look lineup at the Kia Oval.

Gus Atkinson started well on his comeback from a hamstring problem, removing Yashasvi Jaiswal lbw in his second over with the new ball, and the ever-present Chris Woakes persuaded KL Rahul to drag down his stumps.

But, after Stokes’ stand-in Ollie Pope continued England’s 100 per cent record at the toss, the hosts did not make the most of the cloudy conditions and good carry.

Josh Tongue, who took 11 wickets in the first two games of the series, could not find his radar at all, conceding 11 runs in wides across five scattershot overs.

Jamie Overton, earning a second cap three years on from his debut, also struggled for rhythm and sent down some wayward balls that let the Indian batters off the hook.

The interval was taken eight minutes early as rain arrived, with Sai Sudharsan settling well on 25 not out and the prolific Shubman Gill unbeaten on 15.

Atkinson, who has not featured since the Zimbabwe Test in May, was the pick of the bowlers with a sharp and well-directed spell that saw him concede just seven runs in six overs. He also got the better of Jaiswal, nipping the ball back into his front and winning the decision after a DRS review.