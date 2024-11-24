England have room for improvement following T20 victory – Heather Knight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Heather Knight believes there is room for growth following England’s four-wicket victory over South Africa in their opening T20 clash.

All three of England’s spinners claimed wickets and Freya Kemp also took a scalp as the tourists restricted South Africa to 142 for five after winning the toss and electing to field.

Nat Sciver-Brunt hit a brilliant half-century and put on a valuable 50-run partnership with Amy Jones before England reached their target with four balls to spare.

The next game of the three-match T20 series takes place on Wednesday in Benoni, where skipper Knight believes England can show improvement.

Knight said at the post-match presentation: “I think they came quite hard at us and I thought we reacted brilliantly, the way we sort of wrestled back momentum at the back end of that powerplay with the wickets was brilliant.

“Charlie (Dean) and Sophie (Ecclestone) in the middle, just getting a little bit of turn and bounce, being really smart with the areas they bowled.

“I think, to be honest, we could do a lot better. It was a little bit scrappy, but a really good start as well.

“(It is) really pleasing to get the win but there’s a little bit of room for growth.”

Sciver-Brunt hit 59 from 54 balls while Jones smashed 31 off 19 to help England recover from 65 for four.

Sciver-Brunt almost steered England across the line but she was dismissed in the final over by Eliz-Mari Marx before the next ball went for a leg bye to end the game.

“I think the smartness of Nat’s innings was brilliant,” Knight added.

“Then aided by the momentum shift by Amy was a real key part of the game, it was getting quite tight for us in that middle period.

“The way Amy attacked a couple of overs really took the game back in our favour, which was really nice.

“To see her do that and Nat, she’s awesome, a very calm head under pressure. And those are the sort of innings you see from her all the time, so delighted for her to get us over the line.”