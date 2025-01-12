England suffer four-wicket defeat in opening ODI of Women’s Ashes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England fell to a four-wicket loss to Australia in the opening ODI of the Women’s Ashes at North Sydney Oval.

After being sent in to bat first, opener Maia Bouchier was an early victim before captain Heather Knight set a strong pace at the crease.

She combined with Tamsin Beaumont and later Nat Sciver-Brunt to put some pressure on the Aussies before she was dismissed by Ashleigh Gardner for 39 off just 48 balls.

With England at three for 92 following Gardner’s exit, the quick loss of Sciver-Brunt threatened to derail the middle order, but a combined 69 runs from Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Amy Jones kept the hopes of setting a competitive score alive.

However, the tail was unable to match Australia’s imposing bowling attack as the tourists lost four of their final five wickets for single digits, ultimately setting the hosts a score of 205 for victory.

Although England was able to claim the quick scalp of Australian opener Phoebe Litchfield, a dominant performance from captain Alyssa Healey put the visitors on the backfoot.

Healey found the boundary 11 times before being dismissed by Charlie Dean on an unbeaten score of 70, but the damage was done.

Ashleigh Gardner posted a rapid 42 to get the hosts across the line.

Sophie Ecclestone and Lauren Filer claimed two wickets each for England, while Gardner also finished with three wickets in a player of the match performance.

The second ODI takes place at Junction Oval in Victoria with England trailing in the series 1-0.