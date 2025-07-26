England pegged back despite Ben Stokes’ brilliance as fourth Test hangs in the balance

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After the fireworks, the frustration for England. Their ideal morning session was followed by an unrewarding slog in the afternoon and evening.

A series that might have been over on Saturday extends to Sunday, perhaps to The Oval and, if India’s powers of recovery continue there, may not be won at all.

They must confront the twin obstacles of the Manchester weather, with rain forecast for the morning, and India’s defiance. Obdurate batting from Shubman Gill and KL Rahul roused India from the depths of 0-2, a century partnership giving men on 78 and 87 chances to record hundreds of their own.

But in a series when every game has gone to the final day, when England’s two victories have been hard-fought, perhaps it is fitting that, once again, they go to a fifth morning with no easy task.

In a game shaped by injuries, two have the potential to be decisive. Ben Stokes had left his imprint on the game with bat and ball but is yet to bowl in the second innings, though the series’ leading wicket-taker could do with more rest and treatment. “We are hoping so,” said assistant coach Marcus Trescothick. “He is a bit stiff and sore. He has had a big workload in the last few weeks. I think it is just a build-up.” For India, it remains to be seen when and how Rishabh Pant will bat, though they confirmed he will.

The question lingered unanswered during the vigils of Rahul and Gill. The two Indian batsman best equipped to bat for long periods of time did so, seeing out two sessions, reducing India’s deficit to 137. Gill, after what was shaping up as his toughest Test as captain, put three low scores behind him to approach 700 runs for the series. The opener passed 500 to extend his streak of recording at least a half-century in each Test, a touch player showing touches of class.

Without Stokes, England toiled. Chris Woakes was the best of the bowlers, the attack leader beginning with a double-wicket maiden. Jofra Archer’s menace came in his opening spell; thereafter he was below his best. Brydon Carse is still awaiting his first wicket of the match. Liam Dawson was the stock bowler, an almost permanent presence in the attack. He was economical during a game of patience.

The barnstorming excitement came in the morning. England scored runs at speed and claimed wickets in consecutive balls. First Stokes then Woakes gave them rhyme and reason. Stokes’ first Test century in two years was brought up to huge cheers and led to a blaze of boundaries. The England captain was at his most ambitious and entertaining as he powered on to 141.

open image in gallery Ben Stokes' century encapsulated his revival this summer ( Getty Images )

At the other end, Dawson made a decent 26, indicating that England’s stock of all-rounders extends beyond the captain, before being bowled by Jasprit Bumrah with a ball that kept low. Carse showed the depth of their batting, putting plenty of muscle into his 47 before perishing looking for a half-century in a second successive Test. Ravindra Jadeja, who had only taken three wickets in the series, added four more, the last couple when Stokes and Carse were caught on boundary aiming for sixes.

England’s 669 was the highest Test total ever made at Old Trafford. It gave them a huge lead of 311 and the possibility of an innings victory. Especially when Woakes, after only one wicket with the first new ball all series, had two in as many deliveries. Yashavi Jaiswal was caught at the second attempt by Joe Root, Sai Sudharsan held at second slip by Harry Brook. A leave became a shot for the India No 3. For India, the tiredness from fielding for 157 overs may have told but Gill and Rahul’s stand was unbroken in a further 62.1.

Gill, after three low scores, counter-attacked at the start of his innings. Rahul was more watchful but benefited from two near-misses. He was dropped by Dawson in the gully on 23 and then almost diverted a ball from the spinner via his pads on to the leg stump. Otherwise, he looked unruffled.

open image in gallery Shubman Gill was spared a rematch with his opposite number ( Getty Images )

England lacked their best partnership-breaker. Stokes had bowled around 45 minutes before the start of play but not during it. Gill was dismissed by him in the first innings but the India captain was spared a rematch with his England counterpart. Gill and Rahul blunted the rest of the bowling.

On a ground with a 100 percent record in the County Championship – Lancashire’s five home matches have all ended in draws – England propelled themselves into a position as favourites before India illustrated the difficulties of getting 20 wickets in a game here with their resistance.

Even if England do, they may face a run chase. It could be an exhilarating finish, a great rearguard action or an anticlimax. Part of the intrigue lies in determining which.