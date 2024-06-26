A look at England’s previous T20 World Cup meetings with India

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Defending champions England take on India in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Guyana on Thursday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look back the previous four meetings between the two nations at past tournaments.

2022: England cruise to Adelaide victory

England fans do not have to think back too far for the last time they faced India for a place in the final of the T20 World Cup – November 2022. India batted first at the Adelaide Oval, posting 168 with half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. However, a blistering unbeaten opening partnership from Jos Buttler (86) and Alex Hales (80) saw England coast towards an impressive 10-wicket win with four overs remaining, before going on to beat Pakistan in the final.

2012: Singh has England in a spin

England slumped to their lowest international T20 score when they were soundly beaten by India in the opening group stage of the 2012 World Cup in Sri Lanka. After being put into bat, India made 170 for four, with Rohit Sharma knocking out a swift unbeaten 55. England were soon lurching towards a heavy defeat as off-spinner Harbhajan Singh ripped through the middle order with four for 12 to help skittle out Andy Flower’s side for just 80 runs.

2009: England edge Lord’s thriller

England took on India in the Super 8s in a day/night game at the home of cricket, needing a positive result after losing their opening fixture of the second group stage to South Africa at Trent Bridge. Kevin Pietersen hit 46 to help England make 153 for seven. Yusuf Pathan fronted the reply with 33, but needing 19 off the final over India came up just three runs short as Ryan Sidebottom closed out a nail-biting England win.

2007: Yuvraj Singh brings the heat

India got the better of England in their Super8s meeting at the inaugural T20 World Cup in South Africa, which they would go on to win. After Virender Sehwag (68) and Gautam Gambhir (58) got the innings off to a flying start, Yuvraj Singh stepped on the gas as the left-hander smashed the fastest T20 international half-century in just 12 balls, hitting Stuart Broad for six sixes off the 19th over as India racked up 218 for four. England were always going to be up against it and, although Vikram Solanki offered hope with his 43, India closed out an 18-run victory.