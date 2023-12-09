England wrap up series with low-scoring win over India

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England claimed a series victory with a four-wicket win over India in the second T20 international at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

The hosts mustered just 80 in a dismal batting display and England went on to triumph with more than eight overs to spare despite some wobbles of their own.

Jemimah Rodrigues top-scored for India with 30 and Smriti Mandhana (10) was the only other player to reach double figures in an innings that lasted just 16.2 overs.

England shared the wickets around with Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Sophie Ecclestone and Sarah Glenn taking two apiece and Nat Sciver-Brunt and Freya Kemp one each.

India made a spirited attempt to defend their low total and Renuka Singh removed openers Sophia Dunkley and Danni Wyatt early in England’s reply.

Alice Capsey (25) and Sciver-Brunt (16) repaired the damage only for England to slip from 61 for two to 73 for six with Deepti Sharma taking two for four.

Yet the Indian total always seemed inadequate and Ecclestone (nine not out) and captain Heather Knight (seven not out) completed the job.