Josh Tongue confident of England’s chances against India: ‘We can chase anything down’

England are gunning for another remarkable ‘Bazball’ chase in the first Rothesay Test against India, with Josh Tongue insisting a draw has not crossed their mind.

Tongue took three wickets in four balls on a dramatic fourth evening at Headingley as India left their hosts a chase of 371 – and a glimmer of hope in a game they should have killed off after hundreds from KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

England head into the final day needing 350 more with all 10 wickets intact, a tall order that would once have been considered mission impossible.

But it was just three years ago, in the early days of Ben Stokes’ captaincy, that they hunted down a record 378 at Edgbaston against the very same opponents. Better yet, they did it for the loss of only three wickets and roared home in the 77th over.

With 90 at their disposal on Tuesday, there is no interest in batting out for a stalemate. There has been just one draw since Stokes took over as skipper, a rain-ruined clash with Australia in 2023.

Asked if sharing the spoils in this series opener would be acceptable, Tongue said: “No. I think we’ll just go for the win.

“That’s the clear message in the changing room. It’s just being as positive as we can. They’re going to bowl well at times, so it’s just crucial we soak up that bit of pressure and reapply it again on their bowlers.

“I don’t see why we can’t chase that down. With our batting line-up I feel we can chase anything down.”

Tongue also saw fit to raise memories of Stokes’ finest hour as a Test cricketer, his ‘miracle of Headingley’ in 2019, where a magical century carried England to 359 by a solitary wicket.

open image in gallery Josh Tongue fondly recalled Ben Stokes’s remarkable knock at Headingley during the 2019 Ashes ( PA )

“I remember Stokesy’s innings here against the Aussies,” he added with a smile.

The target may well have been taken far out of England’s grasp had India not imploded from 333 for four to 364 all out in their second innings.

Tongue was the main reason for their hasty conclusion, wrapping up a triple-wicket maiden with the scalps of Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj and Jasprit Bumrah. He was decisive against the tail in India’s first innings collapse too and is ready to lean into Ben Duckett’s suggested nickname, ‘the mop’.

“I’ve done it twice now, so I might have to start calling myself that,” he said. “When the lower order is in it’s a good opportunity to get some wickets.”

Rahul, who played with great control for his 137, is ready for fireworks as both teams fight to the end of a thrilling contest.

“It’s a blockbuster finish waiting tomorrow,” he said. “There’s definitely going to be a result. That’s what England have said very openly and their style of cricket suggests that as well. That gives us a good opportunity to pick up 10 wickets.”

