England storm to record win over India after Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow centuries

Fifth Test, day five - England 284 & 378-3 beat India 416 & 245 by seven wickets: Root and Bairstow’s unbeaten 269 partnership saw England knock off the remaining runs on the final morning at Edgbaston

Luke Baker
Tuesday 05 July 2022 12:11
Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow inspired England to a record run chase as they completed a remarkable seven-wicket victory over India on the final morning of the fifth Test at Edgbaston.

The Brendon McCullum-inspired freedom with which England are playing shows no sign of abating and the ease with which they completed a fourth-innings chase of 378 is yet another feather in the cap of the ‘Bazball’ style of play that has liberated the entire team almost immediately.

A large chunk of the hard work had been done on day four and although a not-insignificant 119 further runs were still required on day five, Root (142 not out) and Bairstow (114no) comfortably knocked those off in around 90 minutes to end with an unbeaten fourth-wicket partnership of 269.

No England side had ever hunted down more than 359 - Ben Stokes’ Ashes miracle at Headingley three years ago - but the new spirit of adventure which has engulfed the team this summer raised the bar in Birmingham.

It also ensured a 2-2 draw in a series that began in the summer of 2021 under the dog days of the previous regime, as India had no answers for England’s batting brilliance.

More to follow...

