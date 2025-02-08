India series can yet turn into positive one for England, says Saqib Mahmood

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England are having a disappointing time in India, but Saqib Mahmood insists a couple of wins would put a different spin on the tour as they look to build momentum for the Champions Trophy.

After losing 4-1 in the T20s, where England were battered in the first and last matches either side of three close contests, Jos Buttler’s side also came unstuck in the series-opening ODI in Nagpur.

Head coach Brendon McCullum’s desire for his side to be entertaining has led to the charge they are not fussed about results ahead of a must-win second ODI in Cuttack to set up an Ahmedabad decider next week.

But Mahmood is adamant that dwelling on their failings accomplishes nothing, saying England are laser focused on the last two games as they look for a first ODI series win in India since 1984/85.

“I know the tour hasn’t results-wise been the best, but we’ve just got to keep sticking to what we believe in as a group and sticking tight together – hopefully we can reap some rewards,” Mahmood said.

“You’ve got to remember coming to India and playing against India is probably one of the hardest jobs (in cricket).

“If we can put up a good fight in these last couple of games, we could potentially walk away with the ODI series win. Things like that don’t happen that often in India.

“We’re just looking ahead now. It’s important to move on otherwise a lot of things can linger around and you could take past failures into the next game, which is what nobody wants.”

England are poised to make at least a couple of changes at the Barabati Stadium on Sunday, with Jofra Archer likely to make way for the first time on the trip after six successive outings.

While he has had a couple of modest showings, Mahmood pointed out Archer has not had much luck, despite 90mph-plus spells in which he has troubled India’s batters, but also seen his pace used against him.

“Figures in this format, especially T20, they don’t always do people justice,” fellow fast bowler Mahmood said.

“You see some guys bowling a pile of rubbish some days and they get wickets. Then you see someone like Jof running in, bowling rockets, swinging the ball and you just have to give credit to batters.

1st ODI, Nagpur, Feb 6 - India won by four wickets

2nd ODI, Cuttack, Feb 9

3rd ODI, Ahmedabad, Feb 12

“That’s been the case out here, but I think Jof’s been bowling really well – he’s a match-winner, he’s that X-factor bowler that we’ve got. From within the group, everyone’s happy with how he’s going.”

Another quick in Brydon Carse also seems set to drop out of the XI, with recalls for Mark Wood and Gus Atkinson, although the top seven could stay the same, despite several underwhelming displays recently.

Liam Livingstone is under the spotlight for his dismissal on Thursday, but he has credit in the bank following standout performances against Australia last summer and in the Caribbean before Christmas.

With the 50-over Champions Trophy in Pakistan starting later this month, England, who face Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa in the group stage, could do with an immediate uptick in fortunes.

However, England should be battle-hardened by three ODIs against the world number ones in conditions that may be similar to what they will face in neighbouring Pakistan.

“Playing against this opposition and on these wickets will sharpen up my game so, when you go out to Pakistan, you’ll be in a good place ready to compete from game one,” Mahmood said.

“If you look at the Champions Trophy, it’s not that long at all, you’re playing a max of five games and the first three are hugely important to qualify (for the knockout stages).

“With the timing of this (series), you’re exposed to the hardest of tasks then you can have a little bit of downtime to reflect and then go into the Champions Trophy, where you’ve got to be on it from ball one.”