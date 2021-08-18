Dawid Malan has been added to England Test squad for the third Test against India at Headingley.

Yorkshire batsman Dawid Malan, who has 15 caps, is back in the Test squad for the first time in three years, having last featured in August 2018 with victory over India at Edgbaston.

Lancashire seamer Saqib Mahmood is also included and could make his Test debut if selected, following impressive displays in the ODIs andT20 internationals.

Despite no Test caps, the 24-year-old right-arm quick is familiar with the squad having toured as a reserve during England’s winter Test programmes in Sri Lanka and India.

Batsmen Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley have been dropped and will return to Kent and Warwickshire respectively.

While Somerset spinner Jack Leach will return to Taunton, he is on standby as back-up to Moeen Ali.

Seamer Mark Wood will be monitored with his injured right shoulder a concern after sustaining the problem on day four in the second Test at Lord’s, though the expectation is that he will be fully recovered for the third Test.

After a crushing loss on day five of the second Test, head coach Chris Silverwood has named a 15-player squad for the third Test, which starts Wednesday, 25 August.

England Men’s Third Test Squad

Joe Root (Yorkshire) Captain

Moeen Ali (Worcestershire)

James Anderson (Lancashire)

Jonathan Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Rory Burns (Surrey)

Jos Buttler (Lancashire)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Haseeb Hameed (Nottinghamshire)

Dan Lawrence (Essex)

Saqib Mahmood (Lancashire)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Craig Overton (Somerset)

Ollie Pope (Surrey)

Ollie Robinson (Sussex)

Mark Wood (Durham)

Silverwood, discussed the team’s selections for the third Test, trailing 1-0.

“The Test series is beautifully poised, and we are relishing the prospect of aiming to bounce back at Emerald Headingley next week,” Silverwood said.

“Dawid Malan deserves his opportunity in the Test arena. He has a lot of experience across all formats and, if called upon, I am confident that he can come and do well on his home ground. In the limited time he has played first-class cricket this season, he has shown what he is capable of, scoring a highly accomplished 199 for Yorkshire against Sussex at Headingley in June.

“Zak Crawley will return to Kent to galvanise the excellent work he did last week in the nets at Lord’s with assistant coach Graham Thorpe. Zak is still a massive part of our plans moving forward, but we feel he would benefit from time outside the pressure of international competition to get some time working on his skills. He has a bright future and I do not doubt that his time will come again in the Test arena.

“Dom Sibley needs some time away to regain his confidence after a challenging period. He will return to Warwickshire to spend time in the middle without the scrutiny and find some rhythm and confidence. Dom offers a lot of value to the Test environment and some time away should help him. However, he remains part of our plans.

“Jack Leach will return to Somerset to get some game time. I have been impressed with his patience and it’s not easy living under the Covid protocols, especially when you’re not playing. However, he has regained his confidence and spark, and it has been a considerable asset having him around. He will be on standby should we need his services, but we want what is best for him and playing cricket and getting overs into him is the way to go.

“We are hopeful that Mark Wood will be fit after injuring his right shoulder in the first Test. Our medical team will be working with him each day. We will monitor where he is at when we get to Leeds.

“We also have the services of Saqib Mahmood, who has been brilliant across all formats this summer. He is confident, highly-skilled and will not be overawed if he is to make his Test debut. His temperament and attitude are suited to the international arena.”

LV= Insurance Test Series

1st Test: England v India, 4-8 August 2021, Trent Bridge, Nottingham (match drawn)

2nd Test: England v India, 12-16 August 2021, Lord’s, London (India won by 151 runs)

3rd Test: England v India, 25-29 August 2021, Emerald Headingley, Leeds

4th Test: England v India, 2-6 September 2021, Kia Oval, London

5th Test: England v India, 10-14 September, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester