Independent
Michael Vaughan pinpoints how England can beat India in five-Test series

Former Test, ODI and IT20 captain Michael Vaughan spoke on a new podcast

Jamie Johnson
Wednesday 18 June 2025 13:54 BST
Former England captain Michael Vaughan has laid down what he thinks is the key to success in the upcoming Test series against India.

Ben Stokes’ side host the visiting India in a five-match series which starts on Friday 20 June, at Headingley in Leeds.

It comes after England beat Zimbabwe in a one-off text match, now entering the first series of the summer against an India side without a clutch of their top stars.

Vaughan, 50, who was the Test captain between 2003 and 2008, is part of the new four-person presenting team at The Overlap and Betfair’s new Stick to Cricket show.

Alongside England favourites Sir Alistair Cook, Phil “Tuffers” Tufnell and David “Bumble” Lloyd, Vaughan will host the new weekly show which follows the Stick to Football podcast led by Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Jill Scott.

Sir Alistair Cook is also a part of the new Stick to Cricket show
Sir Alistair Cook is also a part of the new Stick to Cricket show (Betfair/Stick to Cricket)

Speaking at the launch, he said: “England’s record against India here in the UK in the last three times they’ve won 4-1, 3-1 and they were 2-1 down and they came back the year after and drew 2-2. Primarily, beating India at home, England have bowled to take the top of off-stump better.

“So, that’s all I’m talking to the team about. Make sure that you try and press them on that forward defence. That’s all you need to do. Keep pressing them on the forward defence, and I reckon they snick off.”

After opening the series at Vaughan’s former home ground, England face India at Edgbaston, Lord’s, and Old Trafford, before rounding off at The Oval.

Betfair are set for a big summer and winter of cricket, launching a new show with The Overlap: Stick to Cricket. Don't miss the first episode next week, where the team will be reviewing the opening test of the series between England and India.

