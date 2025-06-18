Michael Vaughan pinpoints how England can beat India in five-Test series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Former England captain Michael Vaughan has laid down what he thinks is the key to success in the upcoming Test series against India.

Ben Stokes’ side host the visiting India in a five-match series which starts on Friday 20 June, at Headingley in Leeds.

It comes after England beat Zimbabwe in a one-off text match, now entering the first series of the summer against an India side without a clutch of their top stars.

Vaughan, 50, who was the Test captain between 2003 and 2008

Alongside England favourites Sir Alistair Cook, Phil “Tuffers” Tufnell and David “Bumble” Lloyd, Vaughan will host the new weekly show which follows the Stick to Football podcast led by Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher and Jill Scott.

Sir Alistair Cook is also a part of the new Stick to Cricket show ( Betfair/Stick to Cricket )

Speaking at the launch, he said: “England’s record against India here in the UK in the last three times they’ve won 4-1, 3-1 and they were 2-1 down and they came back the year after and drew 2-2. Primarily, beating India at home, England have bowled to take the top of off-stump better.

“So, that’s all I’m talking to the team about. Make sure that you try and press them on that forward defence. That’s all you need to do. Keep pressing them on the forward defence, and I reckon they snick off.”

After opening the series at Vaughan’s former home ground, England face India at Edgbaston, Lord’s, and Old Trafford, before rounding off at The Oval.

