On this day in 2011: Kevin O’Brien hits fastest Cricket World Cup century

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien set the record for the fastest Cricket World Cup century on this day in 2011.

O’Brien struck 100 runs off 50 balls against England in a spectacular innings as he led his side to victory in Bangalore, India.

England batted first and set an imposing total of 327 for eight, with Ireland’s opening batters only managing 106 for four before O’Brien stepped in.

O’Brien struck 13 fours and six sixes as he and Alex Cusack put on a 162-run partnership to claw back the runs.

His first fifty came off 30 balls and his second from 20 before he was run out for 113. O’Brien left Ireland needing 11 runs from 11 balls to win.

John Mooney scored the final boundary to secure a historic victory for Ireland.