Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul ruled out of second Test against England

India have been dealt a blow ahead of the second Test match against England, with both Ravindra Jadeja and KL Rahul ruled out of the game at Visakhapatnam.

Jadeja, who top-scored for India with 87 in the first innings, and taking five wickets in the match overall, sustained a hamstring injury on the fourth day. It could have been when he went for a quick single and was run out by a spectacular piece of fielding from England captain Ben Stokes.

KL Rahul will miss the upcoming Test with a quadricep issue, also sustained during England’s historic 28-run victory in Hyderabad.

Before the series started, India talisman Virat Kohli withdrew from the squad for the first two matches due to personal reasons, and KL Rahul was the man to replace him in the middle order.

Pace bowler Mohammed Shami and wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant are the other absentees. The bowler has a heel issue, while Pant has not recovered enough since a road accident in December 2022.

With the number of problems, India have called up Sarfaraz Khan, Sourabh Kumar and Washington Sundar to the squad for the next match, which starts on Friday.

Sarfaraz, aged 26 is a middle-order batter with an impressive first-class average of 68.85, although he has not yet received an international cap. While spinning all-rounder Sundar has played four Tests, including three during England’s previous tour, when they were beaten 3-1 in 2020-21. Kumar is a left-arm spinner with almost 300 first-class wickets.

There are fears England could suffer an injury blow of their own, with Leach seen hobbling the day after the first Test finished during which he sustained a blow to the knee that impacted his ability to bowl.

Harry Brook withdrew from the tour ahead of the start of the series, for personal reasons, and Dan Lawrence was called up as his replacement.