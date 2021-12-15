Can England respond against Australia? Second Ashes Test talking points

England will be looking to get their Ashes campaign back on track when they take on Australia in the second Test at Adelaide.

Joe Root’s side made a familiarly sorry start in their bid to wrest back the urn after crumbling to a nine-wicket defeat in Brisbane but a day-night affair in South Australia could work to their advantage.

Here, the PA news agency looks at what could unfold over the next few days.

England tinker once again

Mark Wood will miss out in Adelaide

Mark Wood rattled a few Australia cages with his express 90mph-plus pace and took the key wicket of Steve Smith on the way to match figures of three for 89. While the games are coming thick and fast and Wood is managing a long-term ankle problem, there were still a few heads being scratched at the quick being left out of the 12-strong squad as James Anderson came back into the fray. Is this another instance of England overthinking their plans?

Anderson back but Broad out?

James Anderson is set to be back to lead the attack after missing out in Brisbane

With Wood out of the equation, Australia’s batters will be fed a steady diet of fast-medium seamers, with the possibility of Jack Leach’s slow left-arm spin on the side. Anderson, who took his only five-wicket haul in 18 Tests in Australia in the same fixture four years ago, is set to lead the attack once again after missing out at the Gabba. Stuart Broad was also left kicking his heels last week despite being available and might be left out again if England keep faith with Leach, with Chris Woakes the only bowler capable of batting at number eight.

In the pink

England will have to contend with the pink ball in Adelaide

England will fancy their chances if they can get some movement with the pink ball but their record in floodlit Tests away from home is grim: three games, three heavy defeats, including at Adelaide four years ago. On that occasion, England wasted the new ball after electing to field and Australia racked up 442 before declaring. While Anderson mounted a fightback in Australia’s second innings it was too little, too late. If Anderson gets it right from the start, though – he averages an impressive 19.28 in four day-night matches – England could be in business.

Back Jack?

Will England stick or twist with Jack Leach?

Leach was preferred to Broad in the series opener but endured a torrid time, bashed around Brisbane as he conceded an eyewatering 102 runs in just 13 overs. While pitch curator Damian Hough indicated he expects the surface to spin, Leach’s experiences last week might tempt Root to trust his own part-time offerings to go with an all-seam frontline attack. That would bring in Broad alongside long-time opening bowling partner Anderson, two seamers with a combined 1,156 wickets, a mightily tempting option.

Weakened Australia?

Josh Hazlewood, left, will miss out at Adelaide

The hosts may be 1-0 up as Pat Cummins made the ideal start to life as Australia captain but they have their own issues to contend with. A side injury precludes the involvement of fast bowler Josh Hazlewood, with Jhye Richardson set for only his third Test outing. David Warner has been passed fit to play despite a rib injury sustained after being struck by a Ben Stokes bumper, and England could look to exploit the opener’s problem this week.