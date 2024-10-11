Key statistics from England’s record-breaking Test match

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



England’s first-Test victory over Pakistan saw them become the first team to win a Test match by an innings after conceding more than 500 runs in the first innings.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the key statistics from a momentous match.

Record fightback

England recovered in spectacular style after conceding 556 runs in the first innings.

– They are the first team to win a Test by an innings after conceding 500-plus – the previous record was by Sri Lanka last year, responding to Ireland’s 492 with 704 for three before bowling the tourists out for 202

– They are only the second team to win any first-class game by an innings after conceding 550-plus – in the 2022 County Championship, Glamorgan responded to Leicestershire’s 584 with 795 for five then dismissed the hosts for 183

– There have been only four higher totals in Test defeats than Pakistan’s 556

595/8dec - Ban v NZ 2017 (lost by seven wickets) 586 - Aus v Eng 1894 (lost by 10 runs) 579 - Pak v Eng 2022 (lost by 74 runs) 574/8dec - Pak v Aus 1972 (lost by 92 runs)

– England replied with 823 for seven declared for a first-innings aggregate of 1,379, the third-highest in Tests

– Both games ranking ahead of it were drawn – India made 537 for eight and Sri Lanka a record 952 for six in Colombo in 1997, a combined 1,409, while Sri Lanka and Pakistan respectively scored 644 for seven and 765 for six in 2009 in Karachi (1,489)

– England have now conceded 550 or more in an innings three times under coach Brendon McCullum – and have won all three matches

Trent Bridge 2022: England won by five wickets (NZ 553 and 284, Eng 539 and 299/5)

Rawalpindi 2002: England won by 74 runs (Eng 657 and 264/7dec, Pak 579 and 268)

England’s Test form

Victory continued a strong 2024 in the longest format for England.

– They have won six out of seven Tests this year, winning series against the West Indies 3-0 and Sri Lanka 2-1 before this game – there are two Tests to come in Pakistan and three against New Zealand

– Joe Root has scored 1,248 runs at an average of 65.68 this year, with five hundreds and four fifties in 21 innings

– His 262 in Multan was his best Test score as he became England’s all-time record run-scorer and shared their highest ever partnership, 454, with Harry Brook – whose 317 was only England’s sixth Test triple-century

Pakistan’s struggles continue

The result added to Pakistan’s misery and that of their captain Shan Masood.

– Pakistan’s six Test defeats in a row, losing their previous two series 3-0 to Australia and 2-0 to Bangladesh, equals their longest such run

– Those were their first six Tests under Masood, who will seek his first positive result at the same Multan venue from Tuesday

– They are now 11 home Tests without a victory since a 2-0 series win over South Africa in early 2021