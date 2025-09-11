2005 Ashes series: A Test-by-Test look back at a memorable contest

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thursday, September 12 marks 20 years since England won the 2005 Ashes and lifted the urn for the first time in 18 years.

Here, the PA news agency looks back, Test by Test, at a series widely regarded as one of the best in history.

First Test, Lord’s – Australia won by 239 runs

Hopes of a competitive showing from the hosts appeared to be realised when a Steve Harmison five-for helped roll the tourists over for just 190, but England could not last the course. They were skittled for 155 and 180, as Michael Clarke led a resurgent Australia batting performance in the second innings to settle the match. Debutant Kevin Pietersen showed he was up for the fight, hitting a pair of eye-catching fifties and instantly justifying the decision to thrust him into the battle.

Second Test, Edgbaston – England won by two runs

A contest that was immediately dubbed as one of the greatest in Ashes history – a lofty reputation that has only grown with time. After nine wickets at Lord’s, Glenn McGrath’s untimely collision with a stray ball in the warm-up tipped the scales and Ricky Ponting’s defiant decision to bowl anyway on a good pitch tilted them even further. Marcus Trescothick, Pietersen and Andrew Flintoff scored at a rapid rate as England cranked up 407 on the opening day. That was enough for a 99-run lead, but a six-wicket blast from Shane Warne left his side chasing a manageable 282. Flintoff bowled one of the great overs to dismiss Ponting for a duck and finished with seven for the match but Australia’s tail took them within touching distance of the finish line. Harmison sealed a dramatic win by having last man Michael Kasprowicz caught behind in a nerve-shredding conclusion.

Third Test, Old Trafford – drawn

Another gripping encounter that started with a commanding 166 from Michael Vaughan. England ran up 444, and six wickets from the fiery reverse swing of Simon Jones left them sitting on a 150-run lead. Andrew Strauss’ hundred allowed England to declare 422 ahead but the hunt for wickets came up agonisingly short in front the packed Monday crowd that streamed to Manchester to bear witness. Ponting’s 156 dominated the day while last-wicket pair McGrath and Brett Lee held on in the dying moments.

Fourth Test, Trent Bridge – England won by three wickets

Australia’s celebrations at securing a draw last time out amplified English belief that the balance of power had shifted and they promptly took an Ashes lead for the first time in an age. Flintoff cracked a century in another hefty first innings of 477 and Australia responded tamely with 218. Jones helped himself to another five but the most memorable moment came when substitute fielder Gary Pratt ran out Ponting, to the latter’s obvious fury. England coughed up seven wickets in pursuit of 129, Lee and Warne mounting an unlikely counter-attack, but Ashley Giles and Matthew Hoggard finished the job.

Fifth Test, The Oval – drawn

A country that had by now come down with a full-on case of Ashes fever got the result it wanted. Another daring win may have been too much to ask for, but stalemate has rarely felt so triumphant. Rain played its part but there was plenty of action – hundreds for Strauss, Matthew Hayden, Justin Langer and Pietersen, a dozen wickets for the irrepressible Warne and five for fan-favourite Flintoff. England flirted with a final-day collapse but Pietersen’s maiden century, aided by a nightmare drop at slip by Warne, paved the way for joyous celebrations 18 years in the making.