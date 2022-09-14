Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England add Michael Hussey and David Saker to coaching team for T20 World Cup

The Australian duo have agreed short-term deals

Rory Dollard
Wednesday 14 September 2022 11:04
Comments
(Getty Images)

England have appointed a familiar face and an old adversary to their coaching staff for next month’s Twenty20 World Cup, with David Saker and Michael Hussey joining up.

The Australian duo have agreed short-term deals, with Saker returning to the fold as bowling consultant having previously worked as fast bowling coach between 2010 and 2015.

Saker will begin his role during the seven-match T20 series in Pakistan, with England’s first tour of the country in 17 years due to begin on 20 September, while Hussey will link up as a batting specialist for the World Cup.

The white-ball set-up now has a decidedly Australian influence, led by white-ball head coach Matthew Mott, but Richard Dawson and Carl Hopkinson remain at his side as assistants. With the tournament taking place Down Under, England will be hoping to make the most of their new wealth of local knowledge.

Saker, 56, was a well-liked and successful part of Andy Flower’s England regime, helping forge the attack the bowling attack that took the team to number one in the Test rankings as well as claiming an unforgettable Ashes success in 2010/11.

Recommended

Little more than a year after departing he was on the other side of the Ashes divide, working as Australia’s bowling coach, and more recently went on to work with Sri Lanka as Mickey Arthur’s right-hand man. He also has extensive experience on the franchise circuit, including a stint as head coach of Melbourne Renegades.

Hussey, fondly known as ‘Mr Cricket’, was one of the most accomplished players of his generation and a constant thorn in England’s side. Since retiring in 2016 he has acted as a batting consultant for numerous teams including Australia, South Africa, Sri Lanka and IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings as well being director of cricket with Sydney Thunder in the Big Bash.

The appointments underlines England’s preference to keep their coaching staff separated between red and white-ball units.

Paul Collingwood, Marcus Trescothick, Jeetan Patel and Jon Lewis are all full-time lead coaches at the ECB but are not part of Mott’s group. They are expected to work with Brendon McCullum’s Test side this winter, and for the foreseeable future, though pace bowling lead Lewis may also be used in a developmental capacity going forward.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in