Gunshots fired in Multan as England and Pakistan prepare for second Test

Pakistan police made four arrests following gunfire between rival gangs in the city.

Sonia Twigg
Thursday 08 December 2022 10:24
A convoy of security vehicles are escorting the England cricket team during their three-Test series in Pakistan (Anjum Naveed-AP)
Gunshots were fired in Multan on Thursday where England are preparing for the second Test against Pakistan, the PA news agency understands.

Gunfire was heard around 1km away from where the England and Pakistan teams are staying in Multan.

The gunshots are said to have been between rival gangs, with the Pakistan police making four arrests.

England’s preparations for the second Test have not been affected.

Security has been very tight throughout the series so far and has been stepped up in Multan, where the second Test is scheduled to start on Friday.

All roads have been shut for the teams travelling to and from the ground with police escorts provided.

Police escorts have also been insisted upon for journalists and any westerners in the city.

Only a select few hotels in Multan accept foreigners and they are not free to explore the city, only being allowed out of their respective hotels with a police escort.

While journalists and members of various English cricket tour groups were free to explore Rawalpindi, which staged the first match of the three-Test series, there are restrictions in place this week in Multan, with only organised and approved tours permitted.

