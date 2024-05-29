Nat Sciver-Brunt steals the show as England beat Pakistan to seal ODI series win

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Nat Sciver-Brunt starred with bat and ball as her eye-catching unbeaten century set England on the way to an emphatic one-day international win over Pakistan.

Having hit a fantastic 124 not out off just 117 balls, Sciver-Brunt then took two for 11 at Chelmsford to give the hosts a 2-0 series win.

Her knock was part of a mammoth total of 302 for five, with Maia Bouchier (34) and Dani Wyatt (44) also adding telling scores.

Sciver-Brunt stole the show with 14 fours and two sixes before helping to restrict the visitors to 124 as they fell well short of a record run-chase.

Spinner Sophie Ecclestone also starred, taking three for 15 to become the fastest woman to reach 100 ODI wickets.

Lauren Bell claimed the wickets of openers Sadaf Shamas and Sidra Ameen with Sciver-Brunt snaffling Muneeba Ali as she top-scored with 47.

Aliya Riaz (36) was the only other contribution of note for Pakistan, who failed to win any of their white-ball matches during the tour.

This was the best England display of the series, having won the opener by 37 runs before the second game at Taunton was rained off with less than seven overs played.