England face the Netherlands in the final match of their ODI series on Wednesday.

England have dominated both previous matches, with Jos Buttler hitting an extraordinary 162 not out off 70 balls en route to a 232-run victory in the opener.

England then won the second match by six wickets as Phil Salt top-scored with 77 runs but there were few celebrations for Eoin Morgan as he endured his second successive duck.

“We won the game, he put it to bed straight away – as soon as the result is there he’s happy,” Jason Roy said. “He’s a knock away from people being all over him again – that’s just the fickle nature of sport. He’s just an incredible worker, he’s an incredible guy so I’d back him, for sure.”

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time does it start?

The match will begin at 10am BST on Wednesday 22 June at the VRA Cricket Ground in Amsterdam.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Cricket with coverage beginning at 9.50am.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.