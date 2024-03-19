Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Captain Heather Knight paved the way for England to win the opening T20 international against New Zealand cricket by 27 runs.

Knight hit 63 from 39 balls as England reached 160-4 in Dunedin before bowling two tight overs as the visiting attack put the brakes on New Zealand’s reply.

Tammy Beaumont, playing her 100th T20 international, fell for 15 before Sophia Dunkley and Maia Bouchier laid a solid platform.

Once Dunkley was caught behind for 32, Knight’s arrival upped the scoring rate as she and Bouchier added 91 for the third wicket.

Knight was eventually stumped eight balls from the end off Jess Kerr, Bouchier remaining unbeaten on 43 from 40 deliveries.

Izzy Gaze fell without scoring at the start of the New Zealand reply, and England’s spinners ensured they struggled to reach the required run rate.

Stand-in captain Suzie Bates hit 61, her first half-century against England in 14 years, before becoming Lauren Bell’s second wicket, Sarah Glenn picking up Georgia Plimmer for 21 in the midst of four tight overs.

Brooke Halliday provided some late resistance with 27 from 23 balls, but New Zealand fell well short on 133-5.

Bell said: “Everyone is really happy, the first game of the series it’s good to get a win on the board.

“We were really happy with our bowling attack. As a team we really tried to hustle through that middle period, we have obviously got two unbelievable spinners and we try and put pressure on them and it worked for us today.”

The second match of the series is in Nelson on Friday.