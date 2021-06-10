England continue their Test series against New Zealand on Thursday at Edgbaston as off-pitch turmoil surrounds Joe Root and co.

Root’s team drew the first Test with New Zealand at Lord’s as the hosts began their preparation for a series against India later this summer, with an Ashes tour of Australia to follow this winter.

England’s on-pitch performances have been overshadowed by the emergence of historic racist and sexist tweets from bowlerOllie Robinson, who has been suspended pending an investigation.

New Zealand will be without injured captain Kane Williamson, meanwhile, due to a tendon issue in his left elbow.

Here’s all you need to know about the second test.

When is it?

The match begins at 10am on Thursday 10 June and will run until Monday 14 June.

How can I watch it?

The match will be shown on Sky Sports with coverage starting from 10am. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

England are without the suspended Robinson, with Dom Bess coming in to replace him, while New Zealand will miss injured captain Williamson.

Tom Latham will captain the tourists in his place, with Will Young filling in, too.

Odds for series

England – 1/1

Draw – 21/5

New Zealand – 21/10