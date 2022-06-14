A closer look at England’s top-five run chases after victory over New Zealand

England reached 299 for five to set their fifth-highest successful run chase in Test history.

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 14 June 2022 18:20
Jonny Bairstow produced England’s second-fastest century in Test history against New Zealand at Headingley (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

England secured a thrilling five-wicket win against New Zealand at Trent Bridge to win the three-match Test series by taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Set a second-innings target of 299 on the final day, England reached 299 for five to set their fifth-highest successful run chase in Test history.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at England’s top-five run chases.

359 – 2019 v Australia at Headingley

Ben Stokes celebrated winning the third Ashes Test match at Headingley in 2019 (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Archive)

England chased down 359 to clinch one of their finest-ever wins in the third Test against Australia thanks to Ben Stokes’ heroics in a remarkable unbeaten 135. England still needed 73 for victory when the Durham all-rounder was joined at the crease by last man Jack Leach, but his brilliant innings, which included eight sixes and 11 fours, carried England from the brink of defeat to a one-wicket win.

332 – 1928 v Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground

Herbert Sutcliffe (right) guided England to victory in the third Test at the MCG in 1928 (PA)
(PA Archive)

England needed an unlikely 332 to seal a stunning three-wicket win in the third Test of a five-match series Down Under and were led home by Yorkshire’s legendary batter Herbert Sutcliffe, who coincidentally made an undefeated 135. Sutcliffe began the final day on 83 not out as England resumed on 171 for one and despite the fall of six more wickets, including Douglas Jardine and Wally Hammond, he guided his side home.

315 – 2001 v Australia at Headingley

Mark Butcher celebrated after hitting the winning runs against Australia at Headingley in 2001 (Gareth Copley/PA)
(PA Archive)

Mark Butcher’s magnificent unbeaten 175 in the fourth Test at Headingley saw England chase down 315 in their second innings on the final day to seal a six-wicket win in the fourth Test, once again against Ashes rivals Australia. Butcher was given admirable support by skipper Nasser Hussain (55) and Mark Ramprakash (32) in the days when Glenn McGrath, Brett Lee, Jason Gillespie and Shane Warne were in their pomp in the Australian attack.

305 – 1997 v New Zealand at Christchurch

Michael Atherton was key to England’s run chase against New Zealand in Christchurch in 1997 (Rebecca Naden/PA)
(PA Archive)

Former England captain Michael Atherton was the hero on this occasion, in the third Test at Lancaster Park. England were set a second-innings target of 305 and Atherton went into the final day on 65 as England resumed on 118 for two, still needing 179 for victory. Atherton departed for 118 having helped England on to 226 for four and it was left to John Crawley and Dominic Cork to see them home with undefeated knocks of 40 and 39 respectively.

299 – 2022 v New Zealand at Trent Bridge

Jonny Bairstow was congratulated by Ben Stokes after being caught out for 136 on the final day against New Zealand at Trent Bridge (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

After bowling New Zealand out for 284 on the final day of the second Test, England required 299 for a memorable win. Jonny Bairstow produced one of the all-time great Test innings for his country, bludgeoning his way to 136 off 92 balls, falling one ball short of equalling the fastest-ever century for England in Tests. Skipper Ben Stokes shrugged off a knee injury to help carry his side to victory, hitting the winning runs with a boundary in his undefeated 75.

