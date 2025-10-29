England struggle with the bat again as New Zealand clinch ODI series

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

England were limp with the bat again and not even a fired-up Jofra Archer could stop New Zealand moving into an unassailable ODI series lead after a five-wicket win in Hamilton.

Archer was unleashed for the first time this winter and delivered a compelling five-over new-ball burst of one for eight, operating at around 90mph, in reassuring signs for the start of the Ashes next month.

He returned for a second spell to finish with fine figures of 10-4-23-3 to leave New Zealand wobbling on 118 for five after England were earlier dismissed for a meagre 175 in 36 overs.

But fifties from Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell, as well as a quickfire 34 not out from Mitch Santner, made sure the Black Caps moved 2-0 up with one to play as England crashed to a ninth successive overseas defeat in ODIs.

Six of England’s batters reached double figures but Jamie Overton’s counter-attacking 42 was the top-score, while only Harry Brook out of the top-seven went past 30 after the tourists lost the toss again.

Brook called on England to go a “little bit harder” after they were skittled for 223, underpinned by the Yorkshireman’s brilliant 135, in Sunday’s defeat at Mount Maunganui in seamer-friendly conditions.

The Seddon Park surface did not offer as much although Jacob Duffy, taking the new ball in place of the injured Matt Henry, got just enough movement to catch the edge of Ben Duckett, who nicked off again.

open image in gallery New Zealand bowler Blair Tickner, right, reacts after taking the wicket of England’s Joe Root, left (Andrew Cornaga/AP)

The rest of England’s top-order were more culpable for their downfalls as Jamie Smith got to 13 before skying a leading edge to Kane Williamson, while Joe Root was strangled down the leg-side for 25 by Blair Tickner, making a heartwarming return to international cricket for the first time since May 2023.

While the scorecard did not plumb the depths of the Bay Oval, where England were five for three and 10 for four, wickets fell at regular intervals as Jacob Bethell and Jos Buttler both fell.

Brook was dropped on nought by leaping Kiwi captain Santner, who made amends by snaring his opposite number for a run-a-ball 34, albeit with Will Young taking a terrific one-handed grab at point.

Overton made 46 last time out and showed plenty of purpose with a couple of lusty sixes down the ground, but any hopes of England reaching 200 disappeared when he was penultimate man out after clothing to a backpedalling Santner off Tickner, the pick of New Zealand’s bowlers with four for 34.

If New Zealand were favourites at the halfway stage, Archer showed it was not going to be at a canter by breaching Young’s defences in his first over, not even turning around to see the umpire give the plumb lbw.

Archer twice beat the bat of Ravindra in an over and engaged in a fascinating duel with Williamson, who got an under-edge to one delivery but Buttler was unable to gather cleanly.

Archer clutched his side and winced after diving to prevent a boundary but remained on the field and any concerns about his fitness were allayed when he was reintroduced into the attack for a second five-over spell, by which time Overton had got rid of Williamson, who chopped on for 21.

open image in gallery Jofra Archer, left, was in fine form with three wickets (Andrew Cornaga/Photosport via AP/PA)

Ravindra was unfortunate to depart for 54 after nailing to Adil Rashid at long leg off Archer, who struck with his final delivery when Michael Bracewell got a tickle to Buttler down the leg side.

The rest of England’s attack lacked Archer’s penetration and Mitchell, whose unbeaten 78 got New Zealand over the line at the weekend, and Santner put on an unbroken 59 in 32 balls to end English hopes.

Santner was especially belligerent, thrashing sixes off Rashid, Carse and Overton in a 17-ball stay, with Mitchell excellent again as he finished on 56 not out as New Zealand won after 33.1 overs.