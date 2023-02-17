James Anderson and Stuart Broad equal record as England keep New Zealand at bay

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

James Anderson and Stuart Broad bowled themselves into another slice of history as England kept New Zealand at bay in Mount Maunganui, levelling Glenn McGrath and Shane Warne as the deadliest duo in Test history.

The Australian greats retired in 2007 with 1,001 wickets in 104 games together, a record that once looked as though it would never be touched.

But when Anderson had centurion Tom Blundell caught and bowled late on night two at Bay Oval, England’s old stagers equalled a remarkable tally they will surely go past in the final innings.

As well as adding yet another statistical landmark for a pairing who have scooped up plenty of them over their years at the coalface, the Blundell wicket also proved an important moment in a match England lead by 98.

He made a quite brilliant 138, coming to the crease at 83 for five and eventually departing last man down on 306.

Without his brilliantly judged knock, during which he dominated stands worth 124 for the last three wickets, the tourists may well have been in the clear already.

Instead they reached stumps on 79 for two and with a good chance of moulding the game in their favour on day three.

Ollie Robinson will never come close to the kind of numbers Anderson and Broad have put together but he outshone his distinguished team-mates on the day with figures of four for 54.