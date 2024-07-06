Danni Wyatt’s quickfire 76 leads England to victory against New Zealand

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

Danni Wyatt’s brilliant 76 helped England secure a dominant 59-run victory over New Zealand in their first T20 clash at the Utilita Bowl.

New Zealand were left frustrated by Wyatt’s damaging 82-run partnership with Nat Sciver-Brunt, which put England in the driving seat to set a target of 198.

With an eye on October’s T20 World Cup in Bangladesh, the hosts picked four spinners and the White Ferns collapse was sparked by Sarah Glenn, who took three wickets in one over.

Sarah Glenn took three wickets in an over (Nigel French/PA) ( PA Wire )

England steamed ahead in the powerplay as Maia Bouchier and Wyatt hit 52 without loss, but Lea Tahuhu found the breakthrough when Bouchier fired the ball straight to Georgia Plimmer on the boundary.

However, the visitors struggled to break a dominant partnership between Sciver-Brunt and Wyatt, who smashed 82 from 45 balls.

Sciver-Brunt caused problems as a destructive innings saw her hammer nine boundaries on the way to scoring 47 from 23 balls before her entertaining knock was ended by Eden Carson, who had her caught by Amelia Kerr.

Wyatt and Sciver-Brunt scored 82 runs (Nigel French/PA) ( PA Wire )

Wyatt eased to her half-century in 36 balls, but her impressive innings was brought to a close after lofting the ball to Maddy Green on the boundary off Tahuhu.

Freya Kemp’s late cameo of 26 then boosted England’s total as they finished on 197 for three.

Despite losing Plimmer early, Suzie Bates led the charge for New Zealand and dominated in a 51-run partnership alongside Kerr before the latter was caught at deep midwicket off Charlie Dean.

The visitors suddenly plunged into trouble after a brilliant 10th over from Glenn, who dismissed Bates for 43 before pouncing again the following ball, bowling Green for a golden duck.

Glenn then picked up her third scalp as captain Sophie Devine went without scoring and the New Zealand wickets continued to tumble as Isabella Gaze was stumped off Sophie Ecclestone and Dean bowled Brooke Halliday.

Jess Kerr led a late fightback with a superb 38 but, after several missed opportunities, she was eventually dismissed by Linsey Smith in the penultimate over before Kemp dismissed Tahuhu with the final ball.

Leg-spinner Glenn was the pick of the bowlers with three for 16 from her four overs.