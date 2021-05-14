England’s IPL players set to miss New Zealand Test series

England are unlikely to rush their Indian Premier League players straight from quarantine hotels to the Test squad, meaning call-ups for the likes of Ollie Robinson, Craig Overton and James Bracey against New Zealand next month.

Jos Buttler, Jonny Bairstow, Chris Woakes, Sam Curran and Moeen Ali would all normally be in contention when head coach Chris Silverwood convenes his first selection meeting since taking full control of the process from Ed Smith.

However, it is understood the timeline is considered too tight for those who returned recently after the postponement of the IPL. Their mandatory 10-day isolation period expires at the weekend, leaving little more than two weeks before the Lord’s Test against the Black Caps.

While fitness levels could be managed, the lack of red-ball practice could be a concern - particularly with other options having spent several weeks competing in the LV= Insurance County Championship.

With Ben Stokes injured and England liable to handle Jofra Archer’s comeback cautiously despite his first-class return for Sussex, the door looks open to look at different pace bowling options.

Somerset quick Overton, who last played Test cricket in the 2019 Ashes, and Archer’s uncapped Hove team-mate Robinson have both taken over 30 wickets at less than 14 apiece this term and are considered ripe and ready to join the likes of James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Mark Wood.

Bracey, meanwhile, has been a consistently impressive presence in England bubbles over the past year and has scored consistently enough with Gloucestershire in recent weeks to earn a first official summons to a squad which will include 15 or 16 names. Whether or not he has a chance to make his debut could depend on Dom Sibley’s fitness as he continues to work back from a broken finger.

PA