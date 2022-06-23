England face New Zealand in the final Test of their three-match series having already sewn up victory with two wins from the opening two.

The hosts entertain at Headingley having earned an insurmountable 2-0 lead at Lord’s and Trent Bridge.

Ben Stokes has got off to the perfect start as captain alongside new head coach Brendon McCullum, and will be hoping to round of the series in Yorkshire with a third win.

England will have to do so without the country’s leading wicket-taker James Anderson, who is out with an ankle injury and has been replaced in the team by Surrey seamer Jamie Overton.

Here is everything you need to know.

When is the third Test?

England take on New Zealand at Headingley from Thursday 23 June until potentially Monday 23, unless the match is concluded sooner. Play is scheduled to get under way at 11am BST.

How to watch on TV and online

The match will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket. Subscribers can stream the action online via the Sky app and website.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

England team news

James Anderson will miss England’s final Test against New Zealand due to an ankle problem. Captain Ben Stokes confirmed the 39-year-old would miss the third Test at Headingley that gets under way on Thursday.

Surrey seamer Jamie Overton will make his Test debut in Anderson’s stead, with Stokes unsure of the severity of the veteran pace bowler’s injury. Stokes revealed Overton’s inclusion as England’s sole change for the final New Zealand Test, with his twin brother Craig missing out on a cap.