England’s fast bowlers will bring out the best of everyone – John Turner

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

John Turner is embracing England’s need for speed ahead of a possible international debut this month.

Capable of bowling in excess of 90mph, Turner fits the bill as England look to build an armoury of quicks and he might get the chance to showcase himself in the upcoming ODI series against Australia.

While he is vying with Jofra Archer, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone and Reece Topley, England will likely rotate their fast bowlers with five ODIs in 11 days, starting on Thursday at Trent Bridge.

Archer, in particular, could give Turner a run for his money on the speed gun but the 23-year-old paceman, born and raised in Johannesburg, would welcome the challenge if the opportunity arises.

“I’ve never spent time in the same team as Jof and I probably won’t be as quick as him,” Turner said. “But if I’m bowling with him, if I see his speed on the board, I’ll be like ‘let me see if I can match him’.

“I’m naturally competitive and I’ll want to try be the quickest. It’s not trying to necessarily be, but it’s probably healthy competition if we have that as well. We’ll bring out the best of everyone.

“It’s always exciting to have a full stock of fast bowlers. Obviously the crowd enjoy watching sixes and boundaries, but I think it’s quite enjoyable watching guys bowling 85mph-plus and pure speed.”

Turner was an unused squad member in England’s tour to the Caribbean last winter and has hit his straps in recent weeks with Hampshire and Trent Rockets after missing the start of the season with injury.

I definitely would say I'm in a much better place now than I was this time last year, but I've still got quite a long way to go. I'm not anywhere near the finished product John Turner

Featuring in The Hundred has the additional benefit of Turner, who was awarded a development contract last year by England, being able to revisit how quickly he bowled.

“In the Blast we don’t have (speed guns) so it is quite cool having it in the Hundred,” he said. “Post-game, I’ll probably end up watching every single ball back to see what speed I was at.

“It’s just quite handy to be able to see ‘OK, that ball felt this way, how did it come out of the hand?’ It’s just putting feeling to numbers in a way as well.

“It’s weirdly when I feel like I’m bowling my slowest that I’m actually bowling my quickest. That’s quite handy to know at times: almost don’t try too hard and it works itself out.”

Turner, who is able to concentrate on cricket full-time now after graduating with an economics and finance degree from Exeter University, insisted he has more strings to his bow than all-out pace.

“Pace is my point of difference,” Turner, speaking to promote over 1,000 solar panels being turned on for the first time last week at Hampshire’s Utilita Bowl, added.

“I do have one or two other skills and I’m also looking to improve other skills. White-ball stuff is just variations, having probably more options to go to and then getting better at executing them.

“Then red-ball stuff, just being more consistent and probably a bit more skilful with swing or nip and setting up batsmen. The more you play the better you’ll naturally get.

“I definitely would say I’m in a much better place now than I was this time last year, but I’ve still got quite a long way to go. I’m not anywhere near the finished product.”