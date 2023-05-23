Jump to content

England boost as Ollie Robinson given all-clear after scan on left ankle

The Sussex seamer will link up with England’s Test squad this weekend ahead of the one-off Test against Ireland.

David Charlesworth
Tuesday 23 May 2023 09:49
Ollie Robinson has been given the all-clear after a scan on his ankle (Mike Egerton/PA Images).
(PA Wire)

England have been given a boost with the news Ollie Robinson has suffered no damage to his left ankle and will link up with the Test squad this weekend as planned.

There were concerns about Robinson becoming the latest injured England seamer ahead of next week’s one-off Test against Ireland and the Ashes that follows after suffering a sore ankle while playing for Sussex.

But an England and Wales Cricket Board statement said: “Scan results have revealed no damage to the ankle and that Robinson will join up with the England Men’s Test squad this weekend ahead of the LV= Insurance Test match against Ireland starting on Thursday 1 June at Lord’s.”

