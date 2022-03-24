England continue remarkable World Cup turnaround with fine win against Pakistan

Reigning champions England moved a step closer to reaching the Women’s World Cup semi-finals as they beat Pakistan by nine wickets to record their first comfortable victory of the tournament.

Heather Knight’s side, who lost their three opening matches but are now targeting a fourth straight win and a top-four spot, breezed through the Pakistan batting line-up, bowling them out for just 105 before chasing down the target inside 20 overs.

Despite struggling for form throughout the tournament, the experienced Katherine Brunt looked a different figure against Pakistan, taking a wicket with the first ball of the match on her way to three for 17.

Sophie Ecclestone also claimed three wickets and now sits as the leading wicket-taker of the tournament, as Pakistan failed to find their feet at the crease.

Sidra Ameen top-scored at the top of the order with a hard-fought 32 from 77, while wicketkeeper Sidra Nawaz hit 23 in the only standout batting performances from Pakistan.

In reply, Danni Wyatt, who had only made 56 runs all tournament before the game in Christchurch, hit 76 from 68 in an 87-run unbeaten partnership with Knight to see England over the line.

Knight finished with 24, after coming in early when Tammy Beaumont was trapped lbw for just two runs.

The result lifts England into the top four for the first time in the tournament ahead of their final group game against Bangladesh in Wellington on Sunday.