England were praised for their tenacity as they rallied under pressure on day one of the first Test against Pakistan.

The tourists were backed into a corner after centuries from Shan Masood and Abdullah Shafique put Pakistan in total control at 261 for one in the final session, but a spirited fightback dragged them back to 328 for four at stumps in Multan.

After 56 joyless overs and 253 runs England picked up Masood and Shafique in quick succession, then added the mercurial Babar Azam as Chris Woakes landed a morale-boosting late blow with the second new ball.

In energy-sapping heat and with a stubbornly unresponsive pitch to work with, things might easily have gone off the rails.

England assistant coach Jeetan Patel said: “I couldn’t commend them any more, the toil they put in was high end.

“To take three wickets tonight was testament to the work done in the first two sessions, the way they tried different things, the different fields they had, the way they fielded.

“The guys were fizzing all day. Back in the day it would have got a lot of people down but we always talk about trying to affect the game positively and the guys went out for that third session knowing what they had to do.

open image in gallery Pakistan captain Shan Masood complied a fantastic century ( Getty Images )

“They were dripping (with sweat) when they came in but they still went back out. I’m just really proud of them going through that with that energy.

“Obviously we would have liked them six down, 10 down, all out, but you’re in the sub-continent and you’re playing different conditions. It was pretty hot out there and pretty docile at times.”

Former England seamer Steven Finn, commentating for BBC’s Test Match Special, was also impressed by England’s togetherness despite a long spell where Masood and Shafique appeared impenetrable.

“As a team when you’re finding it hard you never throw the towel in,” he said.

“Not in the (Ben) Stokes and (Brendon) McCullum regime, but at times players have disappeared off at different angles and players have gone off to change their shirts. Everyone mucked in together today. That is a massive thing that Brendon McCullum preaches about.

open image in gallery Chris Woakes removed Babar Azam to give England a morale boost in the final session ( AP )

“It has been Pakistan’s day, but when you look at the bigger picture England can be happy. It means when you come back in the morning you have almost forgotten about the massive partnership.”

Shafique came into the match with his place in the side under scrutiny following a lean spell including three ducks in his last six attempts. His knock of 102 played second fiddle to Masood’s masterful 151 but meant everything to the opener.

“I’m feeling happy because performing for your team is a next-level feeling,” he said.

open image in gallery Pakistan’s Abdullah Shafique, right, celebrates with teammate Shan Masood after scoring a century ( AP )

“When a senior batter like Shan is playing with you it’s a learning moment.”

PA