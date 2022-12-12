England have achieved ‘something really special’ in Pakistan, Ben Stokes believes

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

England have achieved "something really special" with their thrilling series win in Pakistan, captain Ben Stokes believes.

England had not won a Test series in Pakistan since the 2000-2001 tour, but wrapped up the series with a win in Multan just days on from the dramatic final-session victory in the first Test at Rawalpindi.

The game had been in the balance when Pakistan started day four on 198 for four, requiring 157 more runs to win with six wickets remaining, but they slid from 290 for five to all out for 328 chasing 355.

England's seamers found their length as Pakistan lost their final five wickets for just 38 runs, as the hosts suffered their second successive home series defeat, after losing 1-0 to Australia in March.

"Obviously things happened quite quickly this week compared to last week but it was another fantastic game to be a part of, going down to the wire yet again," Stokes said afterwards.

"It was a tricky wicket, especially with the slower bowling. We were quite fortunate especially from the top end with the cracks that started to open up. Our seamers became very effective. Jimmy, Robbo and Woody put in an amazing performance for England this week.

"Hats off to the lads. There's some seriously tired bodies up there. Everyone's flown into this and we've achieved something really special this week."

Pakistan captain Babar Azam rued their first innings performance.

"We were not up to the mark in the first innings. We had a couple of soft dismissals. We did not finish well in the first innings and it cost us,” he said.

"After that we had a fightback in the bowling and in the second innings we fought well but unfortunately we have not finished well. We're definitely looking forward to the Karachi Test match and we will do our best."