Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett successfully guided England to a historic series whitewash in Pakistan in just 38 minutes on the morning of the fourth day of the Karachi Test Match.

England had been set 167 to win on the evening of day three and started their chase in a manner that epitomised the attacking brand of cricket played by the side, quickly reducing the required total to 55 overnight.

The pair quickly knocked off the total in just 11.1 overs on the morning of day four to triumph by eight wickets.

Duckett finished with an unbeaten 82, ending the tour of Pakistan in the manner he started, playing fluent shots, and was supported by his captain who promoted himself up the order and finished with an unbeaten 35.

One point of contention remains for Stokes however, as he was unable to hit a final six that would see him move past head coach Brendon McCullum’s record for the highest number of maximums scored in Test cricket.

Duckett ended the contest with a boundary, and England could begin celebrating another significant success.

“Going to sleep last night, I wanted to really be there at the end,” Duckett told Sky Sports.

“I am genuinely not sure I will play in a team like this ever again.

“We are willing to lose games to win, and I think when you go with that mentality all the pressure comes off you.

“We are just out there trying to enjoy it, and I think it is pretty obvious from the outside that is the case.”

Duckett and Stokes quickly finished off the job on the morning of day four (REUTERS)

On the third day in the City of Lights, Rehan Ahmed had become the youngest player in the history of men’s Test cricket to take five wickets in an innings on debut to move England to within touching distance of the victory.

Ahmed finished with five wickets for just 48 runs as Pakistan were bowled out for 216, collapsing from 176-4 to 216 all out.