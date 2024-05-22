England’s first T20 against Pakistan abandoned due to rain

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

England’s T20 World Cup preparations were hampered by relentless rain which washed out their first T20 against Pakistan at Headingley.

Jos Buttler’s side were due to begin their build-up for next month’s tournament in the West Indies and United States in Leeds on Wednesday, but heavy rainfall throughout the day caused an abandonment without a ball being bowled.

With the region hit by an amber weather warning from the Met Office, there was never any prospect of play once the rain started falling just after 9am.

The decision to call the game off did not come until 5.30pm with the outfield was covered in pools of standing water and more rain to come.

The abandonment means that Jofra Archer misses out on crucial game time to prove his fitness after a lengthy injury lay-off.

The fast bowler was due to make his long-awaited return after 14 months out with elbow and back injuries.

The four-match series is set to continue at Edgbaston on Saturday before games next week in Cardiff and at the Oval. England begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Scotland on June 4.