England’s T20 World Cup final to be shown on free-to-air TV

England’s T20 World Cup final against Pakistan on Sunday will be made available on free-to-air television in the UK.

Sky Sports is the UK’s exclusive television rights holder at the tournament but the satellite broadcaster has in recent years shared some major sporting events with terrestrial channels.

And they have done so again, striking a deal with Channel 4 to make Sunday’s match available to the nation.

England’s bid to lift the trophy for a second time will be shown live on Sky Showcase and on Channel 4, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Cricket.

Sky Sports managing director Jonathan Licht said: “We know the importance of this game, so we are pleased to be able to share this great sporting moment with our whole nation thanks to our strong relationship with Channel 4.

“Whether you’re supporting England or Pakistan, this will be one to remember.”

Channel 4’s chief content officer added: “We are thrilled that Channel 4 and Sky have struck this deal to make another great national sporting moment available on free to air television to audiences across the UK.

“As the days draw in, some thrilling international cricket from the southern hemisphere should offer some welcome cheer.”

In 2019, England’s 50-over World Cup final win was simulcast on Sky and Channel 4, drawing in a peak viewership of 8.3million.

Captain Jos Buttler and opening partner Alex Hales were the stars of the show in the semi-final win over India, chasing down 169 for victory with four overs to spare.