Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

England bowler Reece Topley out of T20 World Cup with an ankle injury

The 6ft 7in left-arm seamer damaged his ankle during drills ahead of the warm-up win over Pakistan.

David Charlesworth
Wednesday 19 October 2022 09:54
Reece Topley has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
Reece Topley has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup (Kieran Cleeves/PA)
(PA Wire)

Reece Topley has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup with an ankle injury, giving England a major selection headache just three days before the start of their campaign.

Topley rolled his left ankle after standing on a boundary advertisement cushion then landing awkwardly during some catching drills ahead of England’s six-wicket warm-up win over Pakistan in Brisbane.

While there has been no confirmation from the England and Wales Cricket Board, the PA news agency understands scans have shown significant damage and the 6ft 7in left-arm seamer’s tournament is over.

Any change to the 15-strong squads must be ratified by the International Cricket Council but England have two pace bowlers in their three travelling reserves in Tymal Mills and Richard Gleeson.

Mills, another left-armer who bowls quicker than Topley, seems probable to be drafted in by England, who begin their bid to unify cricket’s two most coveted white-ball trophies when they face Afghanistan in Perth on Saturday.

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in