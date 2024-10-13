Relentless England demolish Scotland to make T20 World Cup statement

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



England laid down a marker with a 10-wicket win over Scotland and now have their sights set on the Women’s T20 World Cup trophy.

Half-centuries from Maia Bouchier and Danni Wyatt-Hodge wrapped up an emphatic win in Sharjah, as England chased down Scotland’s 109-6 in exactly 10 overs.

That pushes them back top of Group B, while they also now have the best net run-rate ahead of a clash with the West Indies in their final game.

England are not yet assured of a place in the semi-finals, with the Windies and South Africa both still in contention to finish in the top two, but after a big win, Bouchier is dreaming of going all the way.

The player of the match, who finished on 62 not out, said: “I felt really good, batting with Danni is always very easy. We have an unspoken communication between us.

"We are thinking if we can stick to our strengths, run well between the wickets, we can get the team to wins.

“We got told about the eighth over about the net run-rate, that we had to get it done before the 10th over. It’s fine lines and fine margins. Our bowlers did brilliantly to keep them down.

“We want to take that trophy. We are thinking about what is happening in the present and not thinking about other teams. We are putting ourselves in a really good position and going into the next few games, we have to keep ourselves calm.

“It was really important for me to go out there and be still. I kept telling myself that. That is what I do best. It was really important for me to play the way I did and back myself to win games.”

open image in gallery Maia Bouchier was sublime in England’s win ( REUTERS )

Scotland won the toss and elected to bat but although England struggled to take wickets early on, scoring proved tricky throughout.

Despite the Bryce sisters scoring some handy runs for the Wildcats – Sarah made 27 and Kathryn 33 – England’s bowlers managed the game well, with Sophie Ecclestone particularly economical, taking two for 13 from her four overs.

Then in the chase, Bouchier hit three boundaries from the first three balls and needed just 30 balls to reach her half-century. Wyatt-Hodge faced fewer deliveries but had an even better strike rate on her way to 51 not out, with skipper Heather Knight paying tribute to the pair.

She said: “I’m really pleased. The pitch got a lot better and the outfield had a bit of a trim. We bowled brilliantly and pure class from those two (openers). Once we had a good powerplay, it was about how quick we could do it and put pressure on the other teams.

“Now we just have to try and win (against the West Indies), exactly the same way we have approached it. You want to keep winning, keep that momentum and we want to go again, get some momentum and make it to the semis.”

open image in gallery England were too strong for their local rivals ( Getty Images )

This defeat ends Scotland’s involvement in the tournament, a fourth loss in four in their first Women’s T20 World Cup.

And while there was disappointment at being on the wrong side of another defeat, Kathryn Bryce was able to appreciate the opportunity that Scotland had enjoyed.

She said: “It’s been a pretty tough tournament in general but a massive honour to be here and to be leading the team out in a tournament like this. There are only learnings to be taken from here.

“It’s always challenging the first time you play in a different stadium against different teams. The girls are gradually getting used to it. The support has been absolutely incredible. Loads of parents out here, always cheering no matter what happens.”

open image in gallery Kathryn Bryce’s 33 couldn’t help Scotland to a defensible total ( REUTERS )

The game also marked a final T20 international for Lorna Jack-Brown, a mainstay of the team for the best part of two decades, with Bryce keen to celebrate her achievements.

She added: “She has been playing for Scotland for 18 years and it will be nice to go, have a meal and celebrate her career. From travelling up and down on the M6 to play cricket, to playing on the World Cup stage, has been special.”