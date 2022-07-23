Jump to content
Injured Brydon Carse out of England’s ODI series decider against South Africa

The Durham fast bowler damaged his toe in the series opener at Chester-le Street.

Sonia Twigg
Saturday 23 July 2022 12:12
Brydon Carse has been ruled out of England’s third one-day international against South Africa (Barrington Coombs/PA)
Brydon Carse has been ruled out of England’s one-day international series decider against South Africa on Sunday through injury.

The Durham fast bowler sustained an injury to his right big toe during the opening ODI at Chester-le Street on Tuesday.

Carse, who has played nine ODIs after making his debut against Pakistan last July, left the England squad on Saturday morning and will be further assessed over the coming week.

England will not be calling up a replacement for the clash at Headingley, where the hosts will look to clinch the three-match series after drawing level with Friday’s crushing win at Emirates Old Trafford.

Carse, 26, is the latest in a long line of England fast bowlers to suffer injury lay-offs.

Jofra Archer, Saqib Mahmood, Olly Stone and Matthew Fisher are all out with stress fractures in the back, while Mark Wood suffered a recent setback on an elbow injury and Chris Woakes is also on the treatment table.

