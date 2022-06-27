Marizanne Kapp steers South Africa out of trouble after England’s flying start

Kapp hit 150 from 213 deliveries as England ushered in a new era with four debutants, three taking their maiden Test wickets.

Sonia Twigg
Monday 27 June 2022 19:11
Marizanne Kapp starred with the bat as South Africa recovered from 45 for four to reach 284 all out (David Davies/PA)
Marizanne Kapp starred with the bat as South Africa recovered from 45 for four to reach 284 all out (David Davies/PA)
(PA Wire)

Marizanne Kapp starred with the bat as South Africa recovered from 45 for four to reach 284 all out on the first day of England Women’s only Test match of the summer.

Kapp hit 150 from 213 deliveries as England ushered in a new era with four debutants, three taking their maiden Test wickets.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the talking points from the opening day.

Moment of the day

Recommended

England handed out four new caps at the start of the day, to Issy Wong, Lauren Bell, Alice Davidson-Richards and Emma Lamb, and the first three all took wickets on the first day.

Stat of the day

It was the first Test match between England Women and South Africa Women since 2003

Back then, the sides played a two-match series which the hosts won 1-0. The games were played at Taunton and Shenley, and England only batted twice in the series.

A new era

It was the first time since 2008 that England were without their established opening bowling partnership of Katherine Brunt and Anya Shrubsole but the new players held their own and bowled well, especially Bell and Wong.

Attracting the next generation

A large proportion of the crowd was made up of school children, accompanied by a giant star to represent All Stars cricket. A number also took to the field at lunch to show off their cricket skills.

Recommended

What’s next?

England will be hoping to bounce back strongly at the start of day two after letting the afternoon and evening sessions slightly get away from them. Heather Knight will also want to give her bowlers a rest after their first Test match since Australia in January.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in