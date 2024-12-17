England clinch crushing Test victory after dismissing South Africa for 64

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

England skittled South Africa for just 64 as they powered to an emphatic 287-run win in the one-off Test in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

Lauren Bell took four for 27 as the hosts capitulated on the third day in pursuit of an unlikely world-record target of 351.

England captain Heather Knight set up the victory chance with 90 in the tourists’ second-innings 236.

The Proteas had fought back earlier in the day, with Nonkululeko Mlaba finishing with six for 67 to become the first South African to take 10 wickets in a women’s Test.

Yet England’s total was still far too much as South Africa produced a dismal response and slumped to their lowest total in Test cricket, albeit with Ayanda Hlubi unable to bat due to injury.

There was controversy over the dismissal of Annerie Dercksen as she was adjudged to have been caught at bat-pad by Tammy Beaumont off the bowling of Bell.

Dercksen stood her ground but was given out following a referral to the third umpire, leaving them 22 for three.

Yet although Marizanne Kapp resisted with 21, little application was shown by the South African batters, who slipped to 33 for six and then 44 for eight.

open image in gallery England Women celebrate during day 3 ( Getty Images )

Mlaba hit three boundaries in a late flurry but her run out – one of two in the innings – after failing to ground her bat brought a shoddy end to a poor team effort.

The collapse overshadowed some good earlier work in the field and a particularly impressive bowling display from left-arm spinner Mlaba.

England had their sights set on a much bigger target but, Knight aside, nobody was able to make the most of promising starts.

Mlaba caused a host of problems on her way to match figures of 10 for 157.

Nat Sciver-Brunt became the first of Mlaba’s victims when she played on for 37 after a third-wicket stand of 67 with Knight.

Danni Wyatt-Hodge (23) and Amy Jones (24) brought quick runs in support of Knight but fell either side of lunch.

open image in gallery Players attend the Trophy presentation during day 3 ( Getty Images )

Sophie Ecclestone (16) hit a six in a cameo knock before being trapped leg before by Mlaba, who then accounted for Knight in similar fashion as the skipper failed with an attempted sweep.

Knight’s runs came from 191 deliveries and included 10 fours, while her half-century was her fifth in Test cricket.

Mlaba bowled Ryana MacDonald-Gay and the innings ended 30 minutes before tea when Nadine de Klerk removed Lauren Flier.