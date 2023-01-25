South Africa all-rounder Marco Jansen scoops ICC award after standout year

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

England will be facing the International Cricket Council’s emerging men’s cricketer of the year this week after South Africa’s Marco Jansen picked up the award.

The 22-year-old all-rounder beat competition from India’s Arshdeep Singh, Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran and New Zealand’s Finn Allen after a standout 2022.

The 6ft 10in left-armer is in the Proteas squad that takes on England in three ODIs in the space of six days, starting on Friday in Bloemfontein.

Jansen has made his biggest impact so far in Test cricket, having played just two ODIs, but has spent the last couple of weeks honing his white-ball skills in the SA20 league.

India’s Renuka Singh won the equivalent women’s award, topping a shortlist that included England’s Alice Capsey.

Sam Curran missed out on being crowned T20 player of the year, despite leading England to the 20-over World Cup as player of tournament, with India’s destructive Suryakumar Yadav claiming the honour. Tahlia McGrath of Australia was named as the top player in women’s T20s.

ENg

Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy: Stokes (Eng), Azam (Pak), Raza (Zim), Southee (NZ)

Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy: Sciver (Eng), Kerr (NZ), Mooney (Aus), Mandhana (Ind)

The awards come to a conclusion on Thursday, with England’s Test captain Ben Stokes a prime candidate to win the Sir Garfield Sobers Trophy for men’s cricketer of the year and Nat Sciver vying for the Rachael Heyhoe-Flint Trophy for women’s cricketer of the year.

Stokes, who has revitalised his country’s red-ball fortunes and also played a critical role in the T20 World Cup triumph, goes up against Pakistan’s Babar Azam, Zimbabwe’s Sikandar Raza and New Zealand’s Tim Southee.

Sciver, meanwhile, goes up against Ashes rival Beth Mooney, Kiwi Amelia Kerr and India’s Smriti Mandhana.

Stokes is also nominated for Test player of the year, alongside team-mate Jonny Bairstow, Usman Khawaja and Kagiso Rabada.