Nat Sciver-Brunt leads England to victory over South Africa in T20 opener

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Nat Sciver-Brunt hit a half-century as England earned a four-wicket victory against South Africa in their T20 opener.

After winning the toss and opting to field, all of England’s spinners took wickets along with Freya Kemp, but a late surge saw South Africa add valuable runs as Annerie Dercksen and Nadine de Klerk put on an unbeaten 42-run partnership to help them finish on 142 for five.

Although England were four wickets down just past the midway stage of their reply, Sciver-Brunt starred with the bat alongside Amy Jones as the pair put on 50 runs before Sophie Ecclestone hit the winning run.

England received a blow ahead of the game after wicketkeeper-batter Bess Heath was withdrawn from the squad due to a fractured thumb.

Laura Wolvaardt scored 22 before Charlie Dean sent the South Africa skipper’s stumps flying and the visitors struck again when Tazmin Brits was stumped from an Ecclestone delivery.

Anneke Bosch was dropped in the seventh over but she was unable to capitalise on her second chance when Kemp rearranged her stumps only a few balls later and Dean shortly dismissed Sune Luus for a duck.

South Africa began to rebuild through Nondumiso Shangase and Dercksen, who scored 36 before the former was dismissed by Sarah Glenn, but Dercksen continued to star in the final stages, scoring 26 runs alongside De Klerk’s quickfire 29 off 16 balls.

Chasing 143, England’s response got off to a rocky start when De Klerk struck early in the fourth over to bowl Danni Wyatt-Hodge and Maia Bouchier soon followed her opening partner after Eliz-Mari Marx took out her leg stump.

Sophia Dunkley was the next to fall after her attempted ramp shot flicked behind to Sinalo Jafta before captain Heather Knight was bowled by Marx for one run.

Sciver-Brunt spearheaded England’s chase, sharing a 50-run partnership with Jones, who smashed 31 off 19 balls before being bowled by Shangase.

A tight finish saw Sciver-Brunt set England up for victory, hitting a brilliant 59 before being dismissed by Marx in the final over, but Kemp and Ecclestone got the visitors over the line in East London.