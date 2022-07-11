Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Emma Lamb hits maiden ODI century as England beat South Africa by five wickets

Nat Sciver contributed with bat and ball to ease Heather Knight’s side to victory

Pa Sport Staff
Monday 11 July 2022 20:50
Comments
England’s Emma Lamb celebrates her maiden One-Day International century against South Africa (Mike Egerton/PA)
England’s Emma Lamb celebrates her maiden One-Day International century against South Africa (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Opener Emma Lamb helped herself to a maiden one-day international century as England beat South Africa by five wickets.

Lamb’s 102, with the help of a 36-ball 55 from Nat Sciver, eased Heather Knight’s side home with 107 balls to spare at Northampton after they had been set 219 to win.

The 24-year-old went to three figures with her 15th boundary from the 91st ball she faced as she anchored a comfortable run chase despite the loss of Tammy Beaumont for one in the third over.

She eventually fell with just 17 needed and it was Danni Wyatt who hit the runs which clinched two points in the multi-format series.

Katherine Brunt got England off to the perfect start when she claimed the wickets of opener Andrie Steyn and Lara Goodall to reduce the tourists to 34 for two, and things got even better when spinner Sophie Ecclestone bowled skipper Sune Luus for seven.

Recommended

South Africa had reached 73 for four when Marizanne Kapp went for 12, bringing Chloe Tryon to the wicket, and it was she who steered her side towards respectability after the loss of Laura Wolvaardt for 43 with she and Nadine De Klerk putting on 97 for the sixth wicket before Tryon fell for 88 off 73 balls having hit three sixes and 10 fours.

Her exit prompted something of a collapse as England bowled out the visitors for 218 with 14 balls remaining, Sciver finishing with four for 59 while Brunt’s three wickets cost just 18 runs.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in