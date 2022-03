A place in the final of the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup is on the line as England and South Africa meet in Christchurch.

Heather Knight’s defending champions started the tournament slowly, losing their opening three games, but were able to progress with four wins on the bounce and confidence somewhat restored after a tough winter.

South Africa, meanwhile, were a surprise force of the group stage even without absent skipper Dane van Niekerk, losing only once and knocking out India with a narrow, record-breaking victory in their final round robin encounter.

The pair also collided at this same stage in the last edition, with England surviving a nervy encounter on their way to a home triumph.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the clash:

When and where is it?

The second semi-final of the 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup between South Africa and England is due to start at 2am BST, and will be held at the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Where can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game on Sky Sports’ Main Event and World Cup channels, with coverage beginning at 1.30am BST. The match will also be streamed live via the channel’s YouTube page, while subscribers can access coverage on the Sky Go app.

Team News

South Africa are likely to be unchanged from the side that ended India’s hopes. Much of this squad were part of the South African XI beaten in Bristol in 2017, but arrive at this stage in-form and full of confidence. In stylish opener Laura Wolvaardt, they have the tournament’s most consistent batter, while Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka and Shabnim Ismail form a potent seam-bowling trio.

Lisa Keightley has tinkered with the balance of her England side during both The Ashes and the World Cup, but appears to have settled on a bowling-heavy approach. Danni Wyatt hit her way back into form against Pakistan and should partner Tammy Beaumont at the top of the order, while Sophia Dunkley’s 67 against Bangladesh showed her value at number six. A rested Anya Shrubsole should return in the place of Freya Davies.

Predicted lineups

South Africa XI: Lee, Wolvaardt, Goodall, Luus (c), du Preez, Kapp, Tryon, Chetty (wk), Ismail, Klaas, Khaka.

England XI: Beaumont, Wyatt, Knight (c), Sciver, Jones (wk), Dunkley, Brunt, Ecclestone, Shrubsole, Dean, Cross.

Odds

South Africa win 13/10

England win 4/6

Prediction

It’s exceptionally tough to call. England have the tournament-winning pedigree and there are signs that the batting lineup may be starting to click, but South Africa are riding high on a fine tournament and have the top end bowling ability to make early in-roads and exploit vulnerabilities in the English XI. It could be very, very tight indeed, and the toss may be key. South Africa to win by two wickets/five runs.